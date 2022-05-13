Headed to father's funeral, Telangana woman dies in bike accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a woman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband, died in an accident while on her way to attend her father's final rites in Nagarkurnool district on Thursday. According to the police, Allu Anuradha, 39, died when she fell off the bike and came under the rear wheels of an RTC bus.

Anuradha's father Annapurreddy Kartheek Reddy died in the early hours of Thursday at his home in Ippampally village in Nagarkurnool district. Anuradha, who stays in Vikarabad district, were riding with her husband to Ippampally when they met with the accident.

When they were around 15 kms away from Ippampally, Venugopal Reddy applied brakes abruptly to avoid collision with an RTC bus coming from the opposite direction at high speed. As the woman fell on the road, the bus ran over, killing her on the spot, said the police.