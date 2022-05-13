STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Chandrasekhar Rao gave TRS land for office, forgot all about 2BHKs: Telangana BJP chief

The villagers expressed their grievances with regard to Aasara pensions, 2BHK houses, National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme's wage payments and other issues to Sanjay.

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday wondered why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who didn’t have funds to build 2BHK houses for the poor, needed "land worth Rs 150 crore" in Banjara Hills for buil-ding a new TRS party office.The land was allotted to the ruling party by the State government on Wednesday.

Addressing the people of Chippalapalli village in Maheshwaram constituency on the 29th day of his padayatra on Thursday, Sanjay said that with such a huge amount, 2BHK houses could be built for many poor people, and pensions could be given to thousands of beneficiaries. 

The villagers expressed their grievances with regard to Aasara pensions, 2BHK houses, National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme's wage payments and other issues to Sanjay. Rama, a ward member of the village, informed him that when she had questioned why Dalit Bandhu was not being implemented in the village, she was heckled out of the room by TRS representatives.

Sanjay advised the villagers to file criminal cases against officials who were delaying payment of wages under NREGA. He also paid a visit to the family members of late Anjanna, who had served as sarpanch of the village four times, and garlanded his portrait. 

