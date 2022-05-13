STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lorry owner kills driver, packs body in concrete box

Meanwhile, some financial disputes arose between the owner and the driver on the issue of selling iron scrap. 

Published: 13th May 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A lorry owner killed his driver and put his body in a concrete box and dumped it in a pond around 200 km away from the scene of the crime. The deceased was identified as MD Abdul Raheem (24), a resident of Kallur Estate in Kurnool. 

After the murder at Pebberu in Mahabub Nagar district of Telangana, the accused dumped the body in a pond near Gantuvanipalle in Prakasam district. The police cracked the case and arrested one of the three accused, Lakshmi Kantha Reddy.

Kurnool DSP KV Mahesh said Abdul Raheem was working as a driver of lorry owner K Harikrishna Reddy, resident of NTR Colony in Kurnool city for the past three months. Meanwhile, some financial disputes arose between the owner and the driver on the issue of selling iron scrap. 

Abdul Raheem went missing on April 27 after he came to attend his duty on April 4. His parents filed a missing complaint with the police. During investigation, police found that the driver was killed by lorry owner Harikrishna Reddy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp