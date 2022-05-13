Lorry owner kills driver, packs body in concrete box

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A lorry owner killed his driver and put his body in a concrete box and dumped it in a pond around 200 km away from the scene of the crime. The deceased was identified as MD Abdul Raheem (24), a resident of Kallur Estate in Kurnool.

After the murder at Pebberu in Mahabub Nagar district of Telangana, the accused dumped the body in a pond near Gantuvanipalle in Prakasam district. The police cracked the case and arrested one of the three accused, Lakshmi Kantha Reddy.

Kurnool DSP KV Mahesh said Abdul Raheem was working as a driver of lorry owner K Harikrishna Reddy, resident of NTR Colony in Kurnool city for the past three months. Meanwhile, some financial disputes arose between the owner and the driver on the issue of selling iron scrap.

Abdul Raheem went missing on April 27 after he came to attend his duty on April 4. His parents filed a missing complaint with the police. During investigation, police found that the driver was killed by lorry owner Harikrishna Reddy.