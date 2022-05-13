STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government may cut spendings on some populist schemes

The officials, however, clarified that there were no plans to stop the payment of salaries of the State government employees, Aasara pensions and Rythu Bandhu.

Published: 13th May 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has denied permission to the Telangana government to participate in the auction for open market borrowings scheduled on May 17, the official sources admitted that the State government may have to go in for a drastic cut in expenditure on some of the populist schemes.  

The State proposed to raise Rs 53,000 crore through open market borrowings. With no loans, the State is planning to mop up its own resources to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore. However, increasing own revenue is a herculean task. 

The officials, however, clarified that there were no plans to stop the payment of salaries of the State government employees, Aasara pensions and Rythu Bandhu. "There will be a cut in expenditure on some welfare schemes," the sources said.  But non-spending on the welfare schemes announced by the State government may impact the ruling TRS in the next Assembly polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government RBI Telangana populist schemes
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp