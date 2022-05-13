Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao warns state BJP chief of legal action over tweet
TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that he would take legal action against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
Bandi Sanjay had tweeted on Wednesday that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had not even consoled the families of as many as 27 Intermediate students who died because of the 'management' of IT Minister KT Rama Rao.
In response, Rama Rao tweeted: "BS Kumar, if you don’t stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action. If you have an iota of evidence to prove wh-at you allege, please put it in public dom-ain or else apologise publicly for this BS rhetoric (sic)."
Sanjay had mentioned suicide of 27 Intermediate students in 2019, after results were announced.
In another tweet, Rama Rao said: "Modi Ji, You are the PM of India not just Gujarat. What about the lakhs of young boys & girls of Telangana whom you've denied the opportunity to become doctors by NOT sanctioning even one medical college in last 8 years? Why this discrimination against a performing state? (sic)."
Rama Rao's tweet was in response to the news that the Prime Minister got emotional after hearing about a girl’s dream of becoming a doctor during an event in Gujarat.
In another tweet, he said: "Hallmark of KCR Govt is welfare to all vulnerable irrespective of their political affiliation. A BJP worker’s family has been paid Rs 5 lakh as Rythu Bima (farmer insurance where entire premium is paid by govt supporting 40 lakh farmers) says his wife to BJP leaders (sic)."
