STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Youth impregnates girl in Telangana's Nalgonda, forces abortion on her

While a hunt is on for his friend Suresh, who sexually assaulting the girl in the past, police also registered a case against the doctors at Ramaraksha Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam near the city.

Published: 13th May 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

pregnancy, maternity leaves

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda district police on Thursday arrested a youth accused of impregnating a 15-year-old girl at Marriguda and also forcing her to undergo abortion, when she was in the fifth month of her pregnancy.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sravan. While a hunt is on for his friend Suresh, who sexually assaulting the girl in the past, police also registered a case against the doctors at Ramaraksha Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam near the city.

Marriguda SI G Venkat Reddy said all those involved in the offence will be brought under the investigation.The victim, a school dropout, belongs to Marriguda. She along with her two sisters, a brother and their mother are staying together. Her father died by suicide a few years ago. 

Meanwhile, the accused S Sravan trapped the girl and sexually assaulted her, following which she became pregnant. Her mother learnt about her pregnancy when she fell ill a few days ago. On inquiry, she found about Sravan and when she confronted him, he forcefully took the girl to Ramaraksha Hospital, where her abortion was carried out. 

The girl’s mother, in her complaint, told police that the girl was confined in a room in the hospital and forcefully aborted. The girl also told police that she was not aware of what happened as she was given anaesthesia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nalgonda Abortion
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp