Youth impregnates girl in Telangana's Nalgonda, forces abortion on her

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda district police on Thursday arrested a youth accused of impregnating a 15-year-old girl at Marriguda and also forcing her to undergo abortion, when she was in the fifth month of her pregnancy.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sravan. While a hunt is on for his friend Suresh, who sexually assaulting the girl in the past, police also registered a case against the doctors at Ramaraksha Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam near the city.

Marriguda SI G Venkat Reddy said all those involved in the offence will be brought under the investigation.The victim, a school dropout, belongs to Marriguda. She along with her two sisters, a brother and their mother are staying together. Her father died by suicide a few years ago.

Meanwhile, the accused S Sravan trapped the girl and sexually assaulted her, following which she became pregnant. Her mother learnt about her pregnancy when she fell ill a few days ago. On inquiry, she found about Sravan and when she confronted him, he forcefully took the girl to Ramaraksha Hospital, where her abortion was carried out.

The girl’s mother, in her complaint, told police that the girl was confined in a room in the hospital and forcefully aborted. The girl also told police that she was not aware of what happened as she was given anaesthesia.