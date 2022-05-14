STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

15 injured as swarm of bees strikes family function in Telangana's Nizamabad

In an unusual turn of events, a family function at Darga in Nizamabad town came under attack from honeybees on Friday. 

Published: 14th May 2022 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Swarm of bees in a beehive

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In an unusual turn of events, a family function at Darga in Nizamabad town came under attack from honeybees on Friday.

As many as 15 members of the family including five children were injured and they were shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) Nizamabad for treatment. Doctors said that their condition was stable.

The family had organised a function at Darga when the honeybees suddenly attacked. When local residents noticed the commotion, they called 108 ambulance and the injured were shifted to GGH.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp