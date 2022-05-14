15 injured as swarm of bees strikes family function in Telangana's Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In an unusual turn of events, a family function at Darga in Nizamabad town came under attack from honeybees on Friday.

As many as 15 members of the family including five children were injured and they were shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) Nizamabad for treatment. Doctors said that their condition was stable.

The family had organised a function at Darga when the honeybees suddenly attacked. When local residents noticed the commotion, they called 108 ambulance and the injured were shifted to GGH.