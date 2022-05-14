Farmer brutally murdered in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 70-year-old farmer Pagadala Janardhan Reddy was brutally murdered by unknown persons in Mothe of Suryapet district in the early hours of Saturday. The victim's grandson who was also sleeping beside him, tried to rescue, but the suspects attacked him and fled away, leaving him injured. SI Praveen Kumar of Mothey said a murder case is registered and special teams have been deployed to nab the suspects.

Police said Janardhan Reddy, his wife and their grandson Uday Reddy are residing in Mothey town. On Friday night, Janardhan Reddy and Uday Reddy slept in the open area outside their house, while Janardhan's wife slept inside.

Around 12am, unknown persons entered the place and started attaching Janardhan. As he shouted for help, Uday Reddy sleeping a few feet away woke up and rushed to his rescue, but by then the suspects stabbed him multiple times.

They also attacked Uday Reddy and fled away. Uday received minor injuries in the incident. Further investigation is in process, they said.