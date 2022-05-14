STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farmer brutally murdered in Hyderabad

SI Praveen Kumar of Mothey said a murder case is registered and special teams have been deployed to nab the suspects.

Published: 14th May 2022 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 70-year-old farmer Pagadala Janardhan Reddy was brutally murdered by unknown persons in Mothe of Suryapet district in the early hours of Saturday. The victim's grandson who was also sleeping beside him, tried to rescue, but the suspects attacked him and fled away, leaving him injured. SI Praveen Kumar of Mothey said a murder case is registered and special teams have been deployed to nab the suspects.

Police said Janardhan Reddy, his wife and their grandson Uday Reddy are residing in Mothey town. On Friday night, Janardhan Reddy and Uday Reddy slept in the open area outside their house, while Janardhan's wife slept inside.

Around 12am, unknown persons entered the place and started attaching Janardhan. As he shouted for help, Uday Reddy sleeping a few feet away woke up and rushed to his rescue, but by then the suspects stabbed him multiple times. 

They also attacked Uday Reddy and fled away. Uday received minor injuries in the incident. Further investigation is in process, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pagadala Janardhan Reddy Brutal murder Police
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp