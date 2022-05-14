Man falls into drain in Telangana's Warangal, dies as rod pierces his head

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a grotesque incident, a 36 year-old man died when an iron rod pierced though his mouth and emerged from the top of his head after he fell into an under-construction drain in Huzurabad on Friday morning.

The victim identified as M Raju was rushed to the MGM Hospital, Warangal where doctors struggled for over two hours to save him by removing the 12 mm rod. After the surgery, he was shifted to the ICU for observation, where he breathed his last.

When the mishap occurred, site engineers Kulkarni and Ashwin immediately informed his relatives and then rushed him to Huzurabad Area Hospital, where the doctors advised them to take him to the MGM Hospital. The doctors there performed a two-hour long surgery and removed the iron rod and shifted him to the ICU where he succumbed after 30 minutes.

According to eyewitnesses, Raju, who was hired by Siddharth Construction Company to cure walls, was walking on Huzurabad bus depot road when he noticed a speeding RTC bus coming from the opposite direction. To avoid being hit, he moved close to the drain and fell. Police have filed a case.