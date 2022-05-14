STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prehistoric site with rock art found in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district

A study revealed some interesting aspects about the continuation of civilisation over different periods from prehistory to early history at the site, and the rock art being very clear till date.

The rock art found in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district

The rock art found in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A prehistoric rock shelter with rock paintings from the Mesolithic age, megalithic burials and microliths have been found on a small hillock near Kasipet hamlet of Yavapur gram panchayat in Bommalaramaram mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. If not protected immediately, the site may face destruction due to real estate excavations in the area.

Md Nazeer and K Gopal, both members of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) first identified the rock shelter, after which a team of the organisation including S Haragopal, V Murali Krishna, BV Bhadragirish, A Karunakar, Dr M Swami and Bhaskar explored the site.

A study revealed some interesting aspects about the continuation of civilisation over different periods from prehistory to early history at the site, and the rock art being very clear till date.

The rock shelter is located inside a large formation of boulders resembling the hood of a snake. As the locals have been worshipping the cave as a temple of Lord Venkateshwara, they had given a coat of whitewash over the rock art, which made some of the figures unnoticeable. 

Four wild bison and an x-ray art-style picture of a human standing behind them has been established to have belonged to the Mesolithic period. A horse-like animal painting could also be found on the rock. The painting of a human holding what looks like a sword, is believed to have been painted sometime during early history.

KTCB convener Haragopal said that the paintings of the Mesolithic period were very much similar to those found in Hastalapur and Akshara Loddi, and the painting with humans holding a weapon resembled the Petroglyph found in Regonda.

The explorers found microliths (stone tools) from the Mesolithic period at another location of the hillock. A continuation of civilisation was seen here, as cairns, cists and a menhir, which are forms of Megalithic burials, were also found at the site. 

