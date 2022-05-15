STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah Telangana rally: Missed call order may have aim to check size of crowd at event

An hour before the arrival of Amit Shah, BJP State general secretary D Pradeep Kumar had announced on the mike that hundreds of vehicles ferrying BJP workers. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked his audience at the Tukkuguda public meeting to raise their mobile phones, it felt a bit like an exercise for schoolchildren. Just as everybody was wondering why, Shah raised his voice and ordered them to do so once again.

This time, the crowd obliged. He asked the audience to give a missed call on 6359119119, which the people did. This, Shah declared, showed people’s support for BJP State president's Praja Sangrama Yatra. Some felt it was an attempt to get an approximate head count of the number of people present at the public meeting.

The BJP had planned to mobilise five lakh people for the Tukkuguda meeting. An hour before the arrival of Amit Shah, BJP State general secretary D Pradeep Kumar had announced on the mike that hundreds of vehicles ferrying BJP workers were being prevented from entering the city through toll gates at Kothur, Shameerpet and Ravirala by police personnel. 

Shah warned that if the vehicles were not allowed to pass through the toll gates, the party workers would hold a padayatra from the meeting venue to the DGP's office. It is not known whether the vehicles were able to make it on time or not.
 

