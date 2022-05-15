STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bull gores farmer to death in Telangana's Banapur village

In a shocking incident, a bull offered to the village deity as part of a feast, gored a farmer to death in Banapur village of Yalal mandal in Vikarabad on Saturday.

Published: 15th May 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

A tamer trying to subdue a bull

A tamer trying to subdue a bull. (Photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a bull offered to the village deity as part of a feast, gored a farmer to death in Banapur village of Yalal mandal in Vikarabad on Saturday. The bull which was offered to the village deity and was let go after the rituals.

Once free, the beast began roaming in the village and entered Pandunayak’s farm. Pandunayak saw the bull and approached it to feed it grass. However, the bull gored him, its horns piercing through Pandunayak’s body and flung him aside, killing him on the spot. 

The incident spread panic in the village. The villagers drove away the bull to the outskirts  and efforts are on to confine it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp