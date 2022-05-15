Bull gores farmer to death in Telangana's Banapur village

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a bull offered to the village deity as part of a feast, gored a farmer to death in Banapur village of Yalal mandal in Vikarabad on Saturday. The bull which was offered to the village deity and was let go after the rituals.

Once free, the beast began roaming in the village and entered Pandunayak’s farm. Pandunayak saw the bull and approached it to feed it grass. However, the bull gored him, its horns piercing through Pandunayak’s body and flung him aside, killing him on the spot.

The incident spread panic in the village. The villagers drove away the bull to the outskirts and efforts are on to confine it.