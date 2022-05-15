STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lights, camera, no C-section! Video to promote normal deliveries in Telangana's Sircilla

Healthcare workers and medical officials have been asked to take steps to increase the number of normal deliveries in their respective areas. 

Baby, Infant

Image used for representational purposes

By Naveen Kumar Tallam 
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : In a bid to discourage caesarean (C-section) births in the Rajanna-Sircilla district, the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department and Department Of Language and Culture are set to release a short film 'Seigerianlaku Kattereddam' (which loosely translates to 'prevent C-section deliveries').

The State government is already taking steps to curtail excessive and unnecessary C-section deliveries across Telangana. Healthcare workers and medical officials have been asked to take steps to increase the number of normal deliveries in their respective areas. 

While several measures have already been implemented, the two departments came up with a three-minute video showing the problems with unnecessary C-section deliveries in the district.

District Collector Anuraag Jayanti asked the I&PR officials to create videos encouraging normal deliveries, which can be shared across social media platforms. Several staffers from the I&PR Department and Department Of Language and Culture have acted as doctors, medical staff and pregnant woman in the video.

Sources said the video shows how the C-section births are harmful for the mother and child. The video is also likely to portray how children born from normal deliveries have higher intelligence quotient (IQ) levels than those having C-section births.

The documentary, according to sources, is ready for launch. The clips from the video have already gone viral on social media. The short film was produced under the supervision of IPR Department Assistant Director Mamindla Dasharatham and directed by a culture department staffer Dobbala Ramesh.

A typist with the IPR Department, Kavitha, played the role of doctor while another woman from the department, Ammulu, acted as a pregnant woman. This apart, Dasharatham said they are also planning to sings songs, stage dramas and distribute pamphlets to promote normal deliveries in rural areas.

Viral on social media

