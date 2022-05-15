Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy joins list of letter-writers to Home minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy wrote an open letter to Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah in the wake of his visit to Telangana on Saturday, posing several questions to him and asking him to come clean on the ‘injustices’ meted out to Telangana by the Centre.

Equating the Centre's claims of doubling farmers' incomes by 2022 with 'building castles in the air', Revanth said that the situation of farmers has only worsened, which could be seen in the way lakhs of farmers has protested against the three farm bills, with more than 700 of them martyred in the movement.

In spite of visiting the State thrice after the 2018 elections and playing the Hindu sentiment card every time, he said that Shah had done nothing to resolve the issues of farmers and youths in Telangana. He questioned the way TRS and BJP were enacting a drama by playing friends in New Delhi and foes in the State.

“What is stopping you from taking action against the State government despite red flags raised by Congress regarding coal scam and land scams rampant in the State,” he asked, also wondering why a Union Minister had praised the State during his recent visit to Telangana, when BJP leaders were training their guns against the State government.