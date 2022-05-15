Telangana Food Commission chairman Thirumala Reddy reviews purchase process

By Express News Service

MEDAK: The Telangana Food Commission chairman Thirumala Reddy lauded the manner in which grains are being procured through women’s associations, primary co-operative societies and market committees in the State.

On Saturday, the commission chairman along with other members Govardan Reddy, Sharda and Bharathi inspected the IKP purchasing centre at Yavapur in Toopran mandal of Medak district, Veerabhadra rice mill at Ghanpur, ration shop in Toopran town and the purchasing centre run by the market committee in Ramayampet.

During the inspection, Thurumala said that the country and the State are implementing the Food Security Act 2013 to eradicate hunger and promote a healthy population. "The law was working to create a productive society for economic survival of socially backward and weaker sections of the society in all conditions," he said.

He said the key to implementation of the law is that the Food Commission Safety Commission monitor the process of procuring grains, milling, etc. He said as part of that, they were touring in Toopran, Ramayampeta and Kamareddy. He said that he was satisfied with the compliance of the quality standards as per the procedures and guidelines at the purchasing centres.

He said it would be better to inform the farmers in advance about how much grain the government is procuring. "With government announcing in advance, farmers will plant crops with special care and the crop quality will also improve. There is a need for nutritious food for human health, and farmers should opt for commercial crops, not just paddy," he said, adding that agriculture officials and scientists need to educate farmers.

Thirumala Reddy said a task force has been set up to curb weight manipulation. "The government has set up a robust system to procure food grains without any loss to the farmer," he said. He enquired whether the women's associations were getting a good income and if the farmers were being educated about seeds.