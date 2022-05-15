STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan emphasises mediation to solve disputes

Speaking on the occasion, he underlined how mediation differs from the adjudicatory process and other forms of alternative dispute resolution.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judge of the High Court of Telangana on Saturday inaugurated the 'Mediation Refresher Course Training' on the premises of the International Arbitration & Mediation Centre, Hyderabad (IAMC).

He emphasised that the mediation process is informal, confidential, and allows the parties to connect one-on-one. Furthermore, mediation as a conflict resolution process is affordable and focused on interests rather than rights, he said.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan emphasised the role and functions of a mediator, explaining that a mediator does not force a solution but rather creates a suitable environment in which contending parties can resolve their disagreements.

Recognizing that the role of a mediator is critical and important because he or she must remove obstacles, identify issues, and explore options while facilitating mutually accepted agreements, he said that being sensitive, alert and neutral will improve the quality of mediation. 

He referred to Justice Amitava Roy, who had attributed a different meaning to each of the alphabets in the word MEDIATION which were: M-Motivate, E-Estranged, D-Disputants, I - Into, A - Alignment, T - Towards, I - Informal, O - Optional, N - Negotiation.

