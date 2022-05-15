STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union minister G Kishan Reddy slams TRS for posing questions to Amit Shah

He said that Amit Shah had come to explain how the Centre had implemented various schemes in Telangana, which have benefited various sections of the State.

Published: 15th May 2022 05:56 AM

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has questioned whether there was any permit which need to be taken by Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's family to enter Telangana.

Addressing the public meeting at Tukkuguda on Saturday, he has condemned the TRS leadership for posing questions to Amit Shah, asking him to answer the people of Telangana and then enter the State.

Reddy has reminded that the Constitution of India allows anyone travel anywhere in the country, and as the union home minister, Amit Shah had come to Telangana, and would come again to hoist the victory flag of BJP by defeating TRS in the State.

He said that Amit Shah had come to explain how the Centre had implemented various schemes in Telangana, which have benefited various sections of the State. "You should explain what happened to your promise of Dalit chief minister, three-acre land for Dalits, Dalit Bandhu, reopening Nizam Sugar Factory, a job  for every household in every constituency," he said.

