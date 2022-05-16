After brief lull, Telangana state swelters again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a brief respite from the scorching heat due to the effect of cyclone Asani, intense humid weather conditions returned to Telangana. The State has been witnessing intense heat with the maximum temperature hovering over 450 Celsius in several places.

On Sunday, many parts of north Telangana like Adilabad, Kumarambheem-Asifabad and Kamareddy witnessed temperatures above 450 Celsius. In Hyderabad, temperatures were a little above 400 Celsius in places like Malkajgiri, Uppal, Serilingampally and Saroornagar.

During the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 33.2 mm was recorded at Thoguta in Siddipet district and highest temperature of 45.50 Celsius was recorded at Kuntala in Nirmal district and lowest temperature of 21.10 Celsius was recorded at Proddatur in Rangareddy district.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperatures are likely to be 20 Celsius to 30 Celsius above normal in the State in the next two days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 410 Celsius to 440 Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 250 Celsius to 280 Celsius. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at isolated places in the next three days.