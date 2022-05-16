Construction debris: 34 ULBs to get Construction and Demolition plants in Telangana

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For scientific disposal of construction debris and other waste material in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the State government has decided to establish similar Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste plants on the lines of the ones established at Jeedimetla and Fathallaguda in Hyderabad.These plants have become necessary due to unchecked dumping of C&D waste on the roadside, water bodies or any vacant land.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department will identify agencies that will collect and process C&D waste in ULBs formed into three lead clusters -- Warangal, Nalgonda and Sangareddy. These three clusters generate about 350 tonnes of C&D waste per day. User charges will be paid by the C&D waste generators and ULBs to the agencies as per the services availed.

The Warangal cluster includes 15 ULBs -- Alair, Bhupalpalli, Cherial, Dornakal, Husnabad, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Maripeda, Narsampet, Parkala, Thorrur, Wardhannapet and Siddipet -- and generates around 200 tonnes per day.

The Nalgonda cluster includes Chandur, Chityal, Choutuppal, Devarakonda, Haliya, Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda, Neredcherla and Suryapet and generates around 100 tonnes per day.The Sangareddy cluster includes Ameenpur, Bollaram, Medak, Narsapur, Sadasivapet, Tellapur, Toopran, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad and Andole Jogipet and generates around 50 tonnes per day.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 21 crore.The government will provide one to three acres of land in municipal limits of each cluster to develop, construct, operate and maintain the C&D processing plant for a period of 10 years.Sources told Express that to make the project economically viable and sustainable, the 65 ULBs are grouped in six clusters. However, they have decided to implement the proposal for only three clusters.

The National Clean Air Programme envisages setting up C&D waste processing plants to mitigate air pollution.The MAUD department is making efforts to find a sustainable solution to C&D waste management. The project envisages development of a viable and cost-effective solution for scientific processing of C&D waste in order to curb illegal dumping on roadsides. Once such an option is made available to the public, it will be much easier for the ULBs to initiate action against those who dump C&D waste illegally.