Dignity Housing: Telangana Ministers hand over units in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Handing over the newly-build 2BHK houses to beneficiaries at Banda Maisamma and Bansilalpet divisions in Sanathnagar constituency on Sunday, Housing Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said that the dignity houses being built by the State for poor beneficiaries has set an example for the country.

Prashant Reddy was accompanied by Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav and MLC Surabhi Vani Devi. Prashant Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was moved after seeing the plight of poor people living in slums. That was when he decided to take up the construction of double bedroom houses with all amenities to help them fulfil their dream of owning a house.

The government has set a target of constructing one lakh such houses in the city. As many as 60,000 houses have already been completed. He said it was a matter of great pride to have built these house in seven areas within Sanathnagar constituency alone.

On the occasion, Talasani said that the houses have been built with all civic amenities so that people can live in them without facing any problems. He said that some people had doubts before the construction was started, however, the government has successfully dispelled the suspicions.He also announced that a Basti Dawakhana and an Anganwadi centre would be set up for the people of the colony.