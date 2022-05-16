No Rythu Bandhu benefits for pot kharab lands: Telangana state government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has issued orders to include the ‘pot kharab’ lands (wastelands) on Dharani portal. ‘Pot kharab’ is the land that is unfit for agricultural activity. It denotes the non-cultivable area within the agricultural landholding of a pattadar. According to the instructions issued by the revenue department, the wastelands should be recorded in the remarks column of the pattadar passbook, and should be listed on Dharani portal. Once, the lands are identified and included in the pattadar passbooks, the farmers may not get Rythu Bandhu benefits for such lands.

These wastelands may include the lands covered by cattle sheds, hayricks, manure pits, buildings and appurtenant area, lands covered by rocks, tanks, sub-merged area, bunds, irrigation channel, vagu or varre (streams), lands under private forest. The lands used for agriculture allied activity such as tractor shed, threshing area, lands which have become non-cultivable due to erosion, damage during floods or excavation of earth and passages for tractor/harvester or storm water drains will also be considered as pot kharab lands.

The government has said that Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) will be responsible for enlisting land details in the pattadar passbook. The application should clearly specify the extent claimed as pot kharab and the use to which the pot kharab land is being put. The RDO concerned shall cause field enquiry, including survey and demarcation of pot kharab area. Based on the enquiry, the RDO shall issue proceedings regarding the extent to be recorded as pot kharab.

