PM Modi telephones Bandi, takes stock of political situation, BJP prospects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday, the former took feedback on the impact of Praja Sangrama Yatra that culminated into a public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Tukkuguda on Saturday.

Modi has conveyed his appreciation to Sanjay and the party workers who have completed 770 km padayatra during the first two phases. Sanjay told Modi that they were all following his motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas and Sabka Prayaas’ to come to power in the State. He informed Modi that the people were anguished by the ‘misrule’ of TRS, and that the State government was obstructing the implementation of Centre’s welfare schemes in Telangana.

Observing that the people wanted corruption-free government in the State, he told Modi that during the padayatra his team was able to instil confidence among the people in their most distressed times. Also noting that BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh’s suggestions were yielding good results, he said that the party workers were taking inspiration from the PM and were working to win the State.