STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

PM Modi telephones Bandi, takes stock of political situation, BJP prospects

Modi has conveyed his appreciation to Sanjay and the party workers who have completed 770 km padayatra during the first two phases. 

Published: 16th May 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi pays tribute to deceased BJP workers Sai Ganesh in Khammam on Sunday

Bandi pays tribute to deceased BJP workers Sai Ganesh in Khammam on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday, the former took feedback on the impact of Praja Sangrama Yatra that culminated into a public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Tukkuguda on Saturday. 

Modi has conveyed his appreciation to Sanjay and the party workers who have completed 770 km padayatra during the first two phases. Sanjay told Modi that they were all following his motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas and Sabka Prayaas’ to come to power in the State. He informed Modi that the people were anguished by the ‘misrule’ of TRS, and that the State government was obstructing the implementation of Centre’s welfare schemes in Telangana.

Observing that the people wanted corruption-free government in the State, he told Modi that during the padayatra his team was able to instil confidence among the people in their most distressed times. Also noting that BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh’s suggestions were yielding good results, he said that the party workers were taking inspiration from the PM and were working to win the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Bandi Sanjay Corruption free Amit Shah
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp