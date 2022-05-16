STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana state converts 38 fast track court into regular courts

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has also sanctioned 1,098 posts to 22 fast track courts and 308 posts to the courts of the additional district and sessions judges.

Published: 16th May 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to convert 38 fast track courts into regular courts. According to the orders issued by the Law department, as many as 22 fast track courts will be converted in the cadre of additional district and sessions judge and the other 16 would be converted in the cadre of senior civil judge. 

This will ensure smooth and effective functioning of district judiciary and help render speedy justice to the litigants and also facilitate the establishment of courts in the newly carved out revenue districts, according to an official release.Meanwhile, the Telangana government has also sanctioned 1,098 posts to 22 fast track courts and 308 posts to the courts of the additional district and sessions judges.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fast track court Regular court
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp