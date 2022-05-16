Telangana state converts 38 fast track court into regular courts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to convert 38 fast track courts into regular courts. According to the orders issued by the Law department, as many as 22 fast track courts will be converted in the cadre of additional district and sessions judge and the other 16 would be converted in the cadre of senior civil judge.

This will ensure smooth and effective functioning of district judiciary and help render speedy justice to the litigants and also facilitate the establishment of courts in the newly carved out revenue districts, according to an official release.Meanwhile, the Telangana government has also sanctioned 1,098 posts to 22 fast track courts and 308 posts to the courts of the additional district and sessions judges.

