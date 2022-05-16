Telangana: Task Force sleuths to check food adulteration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Warning stringent action against those doing food adulteration, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said Task Force teams would conduct surprise inspections across the State.“Those who are jeopardising public health through food adulteration won’t be spared under any circumstances,” he said.

He was participating in a monthly review meeting with senior health and food safety officials with the Food Safety Division of the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the consumption of adulterated food is leading to long-term health problems such as diabetes, hypertension and gastrointestinal problems, while it can also lead to fatal ailments such as cancer.

While the State government is taking action to curb food adulteration, Harish said, the residents should be vigilant and call on toll-free number 040-21111111 or send a tweet to the Assistant Food Controller of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Authorities will inspect and take action, based on the complaints, he added.