Telangana: Thunderstorms likely in coastal districts today

The  other north coastal districts of Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam are likely to experience dry weather. 

VIJAYAWADA: The Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at some places in north and south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions in the next four days. Isolated rains are likely to occur in the erstwhile Srikakulam district on Monday.

The other north coastal districts of Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam are likely to experience dry weather. All the four Rayalaseema districts may receive scattered rainfall on Monday. The weather conditions are likely to be similar in north and south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for the next three days, the IMD stated.

