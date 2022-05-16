STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Won’t spare anyone involved in BJP worker’s death: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Savitramma, with teary eyes, said that her grandson died after facing constant harassment form Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and police.

Published: 16th May 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: During his visit to family of deceased BJP activist Samineni Sai Ganesh in Khammam on Sunday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said those involved in his death would not be spared after BJP comes to power in Telangana. He targeted Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for alleged involvement in his death, Sanjay said.

He also met Sai Ganesh's grandmother Savitramma and consoled her after garlanding a Sai Ganesh's photo. He inquired about how incident that led to his death had taken place.

Later, while speaking with the media persons, he said that nobody would protect Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar after BJP comes to power. “We will investigate all the old land encroachment and harassments against Ajay Kumar,” Bandi said.

He asked if the Minister had not done anything wrong, why did he offer two houses and `50 lakh to Sai Ganesh’s grandmother. He also asked police why did they not consider Sai Ganesh’s dying statement in which he accused Puvvada.

He said Puvvada is a turncoat; first he was in Communist party then joined YSRCP, congress, and now he is in TRS. He also said Puvvada Ajay Kumar is exploiting Kamma caste card. Bandi said, Puvvada is criminal and he is running mafias in the district.

