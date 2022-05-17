STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoists make vain attempt to attack CRPF camp Chennapuram village, Telangana

It is learnt that the ultras also attacked Thoggudem police base camp under Pamedu police station limits in Chhattisgarh state before attacking on Chennapuram base camp.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Maoists made a vain attempt to attack a CRPF base camp at Chennapuram village in Cherla Mandal in the district late Sunday night. According to information reaching here, at about 9 pm on Sunday, a few Maoists reached Chennapuram base camp where CRPF police personnel were stationed and opened two rounds of fire. The CRPF personnel, who became alert, returned fire to defend themselves. After the exchange of fire for a few minutes, the Maoists’ guns fell silent.  

The police forces immediately launched a search operation to apprehend Maoists. It is learnt that the ultras also attacked Thoggudem police base camp under Pamedu police station limits in Chhattisgarh state before attacking on Chennapuram base camp.

“The Maoists are opposing the setting up of police base camps in Telangana and Chhattisgarh borders for quite some time now.  The attacks are intended to break the nerve of the CRPF personnel and make them shift away from the border,” said one police official.

