STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay seeks justice for kin of slain Nagaraju 

Sanjay called upon the Dalits to realise the style of functioning of KCR and pull him for his inaction, when atrocities are being perpetrated against them.

Published: 17th May 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Monday demanded that a fast track court be set up to ensure justice in the ‘honour killing’ of 25-year-old Dalit youth B Nagaraju.Sanjay, who called on the family members of Nagaraju at S Marpally village of Vikarabad on Monday, described chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as the most inhuman character, who had not responded to the ghastly murder. 

“Though the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has directed that the government pay an ex gratia of Rs 8.5 lakh to the victim’s family, besides a house and job to his wife, the CM has not taken any action so far,” he regretted.Sanjay called upon the Dalits to realise the style of functioning of KCR and pull him for his inaction, when atrocities are being perpetrated against them.He said the family members of Nagaraju were worried that they would also be targeted if the accused was out of jail on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay BJP President Honour Killing
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp