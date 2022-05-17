Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay seeks justice for kin of slain Nagaraju 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Monday demanded that a fast track court be set up to ensure justice in the ‘honour killing’ of 25-year-old Dalit youth B Nagaraju.Sanjay, who called on the family members of Nagaraju at S Marpally village of Vikarabad on Monday, described chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as the most inhuman character, who had not responded to the ghastly murder.

“Though the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has directed that the government pay an ex gratia of Rs 8.5 lakh to the victim’s family, besides a house and job to his wife, the CM has not taken any action so far,” he regretted.Sanjay called upon the Dalits to realise the style of functioning of KCR and pull him for his inaction, when atrocities are being perpetrated against them.He said the family members of Nagaraju were worried that they would also be targeted if the accused was out of jail on bail.