Youth in Telangana attempts suicide outside MLA’s office

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A youth attempted suicide in front of the camp office of Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna on Monday. According to sources, the youth identified as A Santosh tried to die by suicide by pouring petrol over him. However, the timely intervention of the TRS leaders who were present at the camp office saved his life. They later took him to the camp office where Adilabad Municipal Chairman Jogu Premender was present.

Santosh alleged that TRS leaders E Dayakar, N Naveen, L Kartheek and few others including a ruling party councillor grabbed his house constructed in the land bearing survey number 1/70 for which the patta was issued by the government. Driven out of his house, Santosh said he approached the police on Sunday night seeking help.As no action was taken, he tried to end his life, he added.