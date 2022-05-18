Cotton prices touch 50-year high in Warangal

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: For the first time in 50 years, cotton prices reached Rs 14,000 per quintal at the Enumamula Agriculture Market on Tuesday. The soaring prices are luring cotton ryots from the vicinity to the market. As many as 1,500 bags, containing 750 quintals of cotton, arrived at the market.Y Prabhakar, a farmer from Zaffergadh mandal of Jangaon district, arrived with 20 bags of cotton at the market. Upon seeing the high cotton prices, he said, “I was shocked after being offered Rs 14,000 per quintal for the crop. I’m happy with the price.”

Enumamula Agriculture Market Secretary BV Rahul said the cotton crop season started in October and May is slated to be the last month of procurement.“With high demand in the international markets, the price of cotton touched a record high,” he said, adding that the farmers who had kept their cotton stock in godowns should capitalise on the high demand and sell their crop.