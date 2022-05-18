Hypertension cases among doctors worrying: TTGDA 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when post-pandemic stress is being widely discussed, the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) screened 400 doctors across the 10 government hospitals in the State. In some of the centres, the doctors realised after being tested that they had fluctuating BP.

“In Nizamabad, every fifth doctor tested was found to have diastolic BP of over 90 and they were not aware of this. This is a worrying sign,” said Dr Kiran Madhala, TTGDA member. In Warangal, 100 doctors were screened and eight new cases of BP were discovered. In Osmania General Hospital, screening showed four new cases of hypertension.

“One must watch out for symptoms such as headache, dizziness, runny nose as well as some symptoms of BP. If one’s BP ranges from 120/80 to 139/89 then one must exercise caution as it could be prehypertension phase. If BP is more than 140/100 two or three times a day, medication is ideal. To prevent it, 45 minutes of daily exercise is mandatory and having a vegetable rich diet avoiding smo-king and liquor is recommended,” said the TTGDA.