Plenary promise: KCR begins working on ‘alternative agenda’

Telangana CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has begun preparing an ‘alternative agenda’ for the country, which he announced at the TRS plenary on April 27. Having returned to Pragathi Bhavan from his Erravalli farmhouse on Monday, Rao began discussions for the alternative agenda with his pet subject —  irrigation. According to sources, Rao held a detailed discussion with Central Water Commission’s former chairman Syed Masood Husain at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. 

“The Chief Minister discussed several issues relating to the country’s irrigation potential. He discussed the big irrigation projects in the country, water availability in major rivers and other related issues,” sources said.The meeting had nothing to do with any policy decision relating to Telangana. It was a purely personal interaction between the CM and the former CWC chairman, sources said.

Rao also discussed the availability of around 70,000 tmcft water in the country. In recent times, Rao has stated on various occasions that the country has 70,000 tmcft water and 40 crore acres of arable land. Even if irrigation is provided to the 40 crore acres, the country will still have a surplus of 30,000 tmcft water, he opines. Out of this, if 10,000 tmcft water is used for drinking needs, then the country can still have a surplus of 20,000 tmcft. Yet, several States continue to face  a drought-like situation, he says. 

Earlier, Rao used to have lengthy meetings with former CWC official R Vidyasagar Rao before the formation of Telangana on the irrigation sector. Rao is also planning to hold meetings with retired All India Service (AIS) offices and world-renowned economists on subjects like administration and finances.

Cabinet to meet next week

In view of Union Finance Ministry not allowing the State government to raise Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management loans, leading to a financial crisis, the State Cabinet is expected to meet next week to discuss the same. According to sources, the Chief Minister has already held discussions with finance officials on the issue. The sources also said that the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme will also be included in the agenda of the Cabinet meeting. The BJP-led Central government’s non-cooperation, paddy purchases, Kharif action plan and other issues would be discussed during the meeting, sources added.

