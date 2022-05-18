STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana police posts: Congress, BJP bat for age relaxation

However, the Congress and BJP have been demanding another two years age relaxation, claiming that four lakh aspirants were being rendered ineligible in the present scenario. 

Published: 18th May 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protests by aspirants demanding the State government increase the age relaxation to appear for police constable exam has taken a political turn, with both the Congress and the BJP extending their support to the demand. 

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday, demanding relaxation of the age limit of candidates by two years. It may be recalled that the State government had relaxed the age limit for SC, ST, BC and EWS candidates by three years to appear for police constable exam. As per the applicant data, 96 per cent of applicants have already been eligible for 10 years relaxation, plus 3 years relaxation given by the State government. 

However, the Congress and BJP have been demanding another two years age relaxation, claiming that four lakh aspirants were being rendered ineligible in the present scenario. Candidates had staged a protest in front of DGP’s office last week, and have been holding protests, only to be taken into custody and released later. Revanth Reddy wondered where the Home Minister was when the aspirants were facing such a crucial issue. 

Meanwhile, State BJYM president Bhanu Prakash joined the chorus, demanding the State government extend the due date for applying for constable posts by 15 more days. The last date presently is May 20. He claimed that protesting aspirants that had been taken into custody by police were not even provided food before being let off in the evening. Bhanu Prakash declared that BJYM would stage protests, if the State government didn’t declare age relaxation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp