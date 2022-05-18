Telangana police posts: Congress, BJP bat for age relaxation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protests by aspirants demanding the State government increase the age relaxation to appear for police constable exam has taken a political turn, with both the Congress and the BJP extending their support to the demand.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday, demanding relaxation of the age limit of candidates by two years. It may be recalled that the State government had relaxed the age limit for SC, ST, BC and EWS candidates by three years to appear for police constable exam. As per the applicant data, 96 per cent of applicants have already been eligible for 10 years relaxation, plus 3 years relaxation given by the State government.

However, the Congress and BJP have been demanding another two years age relaxation, claiming that four lakh aspirants were being rendered ineligible in the present scenario. Candidates had staged a protest in front of DGP’s office last week, and have been holding protests, only to be taken into custody and released later. Revanth Reddy wondered where the Home Minister was when the aspirants were facing such a crucial issue.

Meanwhile, State BJYM president Bhanu Prakash joined the chorus, demanding the State government extend the due date for applying for constable posts by 15 more days. The last date presently is May 20. He claimed that protesting aspirants that had been taken into custody by police were not even provided food before being let off in the evening. Bhanu Prakash declared that BJYM would stage protests, if the State government didn’t declare age relaxation.