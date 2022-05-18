TRS MLC K Kavitha demands withdrawal of decision to auction CCI unit in Telangana's Adilabad

By PTI

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday demanded that the union government rollback its reported decision of auctioning the Adilabad Unit of Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI).

Addressing media, Kavitha, daughter of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, sought to know from the Centre if it was going to reinvest the sale proceeds of the Adilabad CCI, in Telangana or set up new factories to generate employment.

She also asked the BJP leaders in the state to offer an explanation to the people of Telangana about the auction of the CCI unit and privatisation of Singareni Collieries and selling of other national assets.

Meanwhile, the TRS MLC slammed AICC leader and MP Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks on regional parties and said the grand old party will become "tail party" in the country even as regional parties will take lead.

Taking a jibe at the Congress over its recent conclave held in Rajasthan, the TRS leader said unlike the national party, regional parties have no leadership crisis.

"When our country is reeling under unemployment and communal disharmony... Mr Gandhi expressed anguish over the success of regional parties. We are successful because we perform. Unlike Congress, regional parties don't have leadership crisis," she said.

Regional parties have a clear agenda for people, and Rahul Gandhi should understand that even in Maharashtra they are in power because of a regional party, she ridiculed.