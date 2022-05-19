STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bhopal varsity V-C held in fake certificate scam

Police seized certificates and now verifying the role of the staff and members of the management who may have been involved in the scam.

Published: 19th May 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Degree, Fake degree, Graduation

Image used for representational purpose only ( Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major breakthrough in the investigation of the fake educational certificates scam spread over four States, Hyderabad city police arrested Dr M Prasahanth Pillai, Vice-Chancellor of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University (SRKU), Bhopal and Dr SS Kushwah, retired Vice-Chancellor 
and Chairman of the same varsity. 

Police who seized certificates of Madras University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu, Swamy Vivekananda University, Madhya Pradesh and Glocal University, Uttar Pradesh, are now verifying the role of the staff and members of the management who may have been involved in the scam. “There are allegations against senior staff members of these universities. If any evidence is found against them, they will be arrested,” said AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner (Crimes) Hyderabad city police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake educational certificates scam Bhopal varsity V-C
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp