Bhopal varsity V-C held in fake certificate scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major breakthrough in the investigation of the fake educational certificates scam spread over four States, Hyderabad city police arrested Dr M Prasahanth Pillai, Vice-Chancellor of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University (SRKU), Bhopal and Dr SS Kushwah, retired Vice-Chancellor

and Chairman of the same varsity.

Police who seized certificates of Madras University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu, Swamy Vivekananda University, Madhya Pradesh and Glocal University, Uttar Pradesh, are now verifying the role of the staff and members of the management who may have been involved in the scam. “There are allegations against senior staff members of these universities. If any evidence is found against them, they will be arrested,” said AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner (Crimes) Hyderabad city police.