Centre meddling in Telangana affairs: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his attack on the BJP-led Union government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday accused the Centre of interfering in the working of the States instead of focusing on education, health and other key sectors.

At a review on paddy purchase and Pattana and Palle Pragathi programmes at Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said: “It is a cheap practice that the Central governments -- from Rajiv Gandhi to the present Prime Minister -- are transferring funds to the villages directly without trusting the State government since the inception of the three-tier Panchayat Raj system in the country.”

Rao said that it was not a supportive practice of transferring funds under Jawahar Rozgar Yojana, PM Gram Sadak Yojana, Employment scheme (NREGA) etc to the local bodies directly from Delhi. “Only the States are well informed about local issues. It’s not a good practice by the Central government to distribute money to the daily labourers directly from Delhi. Many villages and urban bodies are still struggling due to lack of power supply and people are living in darkness,” Rao said.

Thimmakka who called on him at his camp office in Hyderabad on Wednesday

He said that people are taking to the streets over drinking and irrigation water needs.

“The expected growth in education and employment has not been registered in the country. Yet, the Central government is not concentrating on such important issues and instead is involved in the state affairs,” Rao said. He expressed dismay over the country not moving on the path to progress.

Pattana and Palle Pragathi from June 3

In view of the summer heat, it was decided at the meeting to postpone the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi progra-mmes to June 3. Earlier, it was decided to conduct the progr-amme from May 20. Palle and Pattana Pragathi will be cond-ucted for 15 days from June 3.

Entire paddy to be purchased

Rao said that the entire Rabi paddy produced by farmers would be purchased by the State government. He said that of the 56 lakh tonnes of paddy, the State government has alre-ady purchased 20 lakh tonnes.

Rao directed the officials to take necessary measures in the wake of paddy getting soaked in the rains. He also reiterated that the State government will also purchase boiled rice even if the Centre refused to do so.

Sports centres in villages

For better physical fitness and mental health of the future generations, the Chief Minister said that it has been decided to construct sport centres in Telangana villages. Sports committees would be constituted in all the 24,000 villages in the. Some of the sports centres would be inaugurated on June 2, State formation day, he said.

In a nutshell

Unhealthy trend

Only the States are well informed about local issues. It’s not a good practice by the Central government to distribute money to the daily labourers directly from Delhi, the Chief Minister said

20 lakh tonnes

of the 56 lakh tonnes of paddy has already been purchased by the State government and the entire Rabi paddy would be procured, the Chief Minister assured