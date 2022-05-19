Employment rate improved in Telangana post Covid, says RBI report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Employment rate in Telangana has increased considerably post Covid-19 time, as per a report of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that was released on Wednesday. Telangana is among the three States in the country where the employment rate has increased, the report said. This comes at a time the country is reporting higher than usual unemployment figures and will be a shot-in-the arm of the State government.

“Though most States continue to record employment rates below their pre-pandemic levels, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana have shown a remarkable recovery, surpassing their pre-pandemic employment rates,” the RBI said.

As per the household survey of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the labour participation rate increased from 39.5 per cent in March to 40.2 per cent in April in the country. The employment rate (worker population ratio) also improved to 37.1 per cent in April from 36.5 per cent a month ago.

The entire increase in the labour force was not, however, absorbed into employment, leading to a rise in the unemployment rate from 7.6 per cent last month to 7.8 per cent, the report said.