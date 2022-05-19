STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jagga Reddy lauds KCR for med college

​He recalled that he had staged a protest four years ago demanding a medical college for Sangareddy and had also made a request to the Chief Minister in the Assembly.

Published: 19th May 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA from Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy

Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY:  Congress working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, better known as Jagga Reddy, on Wednesday lauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for bringing a medical college to Sangareddy district headquarters.

The MLA was speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing construction of the medical college. “I am very happy that Sangareddy is getting a medical college. KCR had promised to ensure a medical college to Sangareddy when he came to campaign here ahead of the 2018 election and he has kept his promise,” Jagga Reddy said. 

He recalled that he had staged a protest four years ago demanding a medical college for Sangareddy and had also made a request to the Chief Minister in the Assembly. The MLA said when he requested to sanction a medical college for Sangareddy in the Assembly, the Chief Minister announced that it would be done.

Expressing happiness over the college taking shape, Jagga Reddy said that Health Minister T Harish Rao should take the initiative to get the college inaugurated by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in one or two months. “If there was a Congress government, our Chief Minister would have asked me to suggest a date for the inauguration,” Jagga Redd said, adding that since he is an Opposition MLA, no one will ask him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayaprakash Reddy Jagga Reddy
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp