Jagga Reddy lauds KCR for med college

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Congress working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, better known as Jagga Reddy, on Wednesday lauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for bringing a medical college to Sangareddy district headquarters.

The MLA was speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing construction of the medical college. “I am very happy that Sangareddy is getting a medical college. KCR had promised to ensure a medical college to Sangareddy when he came to campaign here ahead of the 2018 election and he has kept his promise,” Jagga Reddy said.

He recalled that he had staged a protest four years ago demanding a medical college for Sangareddy and had also made a request to the Chief Minister in the Assembly. The MLA said when he requested to sanction a medical college for Sangareddy in the Assembly, the Chief Minister announced that it would be done.

Expressing happiness over the college taking shape, Jagga Reddy said that Health Minister T Harish Rao should take the initiative to get the college inaugurated by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in one or two months. “If there was a Congress government, our Chief Minister would have asked me to suggest a date for the inauguration,” Jagga Redd said, adding that since he is an Opposition MLA, no one will ask him.