Kakatiya-era stone inscription found in Yadadri district

HYDERABAD: Members of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam have found a stone inscription datable to the early 14th Century AD, which has revealed interesting socio-economic and cultural aspects of Peddakondur village of Choutuppal Mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

The 112-line Telugu script on the stone inscription with the Kakatiyan King Rudradeva’s order dated July 28, 1311 (Wednesday) revealed details of donations made by Madaya Lenka and his wife Mallu Balamma, who were known to be among the king’s inner-circle, for Varadarajaswami temple (Lord Vishnu) in the village.

The donations included food offerings, wetland offerings (purchased and donated), bags used to transport food grains on bullock carts and bulls, bundles of betel leaves, food grains, gold coins and other coins of the time.

“The consortium of village businessmen who had acted as intermediaries in determining the price of products exchanged either through barter system or by payment through coins, were required to donate to the temple,” said S Haragopal, Convener, Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam.

“There were selected people from the then prominent communities in the village who included Brahmins, Padmashalis, Talaris, Perikas, Vaishyas, Karnas, painters, soldiers and other security personnel, who were expected to donate either an extent of wetland, gold coin, monetary coin, food grains, and other donations as per their socioeconomic status,” he added. While certain communities donated for the inner temple and Varadarajaswami’s decorations and other needs, the outside activities were taken care of through donations from other sections.

King Rudradeva name found

Though there is no mention of the word ‘Kakatiya’ on the inscription, the names of King Rudradeva, his younger brother Mahadeva, Mahadeva’s son Ganapatideva, Rudradeva’s daughter Rudramadevi, and her grandson Prataparudra were found etched on the stone inscription. Presently the temple which is ‘Ekakutalayam’ having only one presiding deity, has been dismantled.