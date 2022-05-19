STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People retrieve a boy's dead body from mauling stray dogs in Hyderabad; police probe on

Recently a two-year-old boy was killed by stray dogs in the Golconda area. This is the second such incident in a month's time.

Published: 19th May 2022 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 04:02 PM

Stray dogs scrounge for food on a street in Karimnagar

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Local people on Thursday saw a pack of stray dogs lacerating a boy at Musi river bed at Kulsumpura in the city on Thursday. They went to his rescue only to find the dead body of the boy.

The people alerted the police who later shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem. 

According to police, at around 12 pm, locals passing by a temple located near Musi, saw a pack of around 20 stray dogs mauling a boy. They first chased the dogs and saw the boy with deep injuries all over his body. 

Police said it will be clear only after the postmortem examination whether the dogs had killed him alive or attacked the boy when he was already dead. For now, the boy is not identified. Police have alerted all police stations in the old city area to verify any missing children.

Kuksumpura police have registered a case and started investigation.

