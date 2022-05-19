Telangana ‘tree man’ Ramaiah injured in road mishap

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Daripalli Ramaiah, also known as Vanajeevi Ramaiah, recipient of Padma Shri Award for 2017, sustained injuries when he was knocked down by a two-wheeler near his house in Reddipalli village in Khammam rural mandal on Wednesday.

The mishap took place when he was crossing the road to water plants as part of his daily routine. Locals, who noticed Ramaiah falling on the ground, immediately shifted him to a hospital in Khammam, where he is under treatment. He sustained injuries to his right leg and head and his condition is stable. Ramaiah’s son Saidulu said: “My father did not want any complaint lodged against the two-wheeler driver. He, on the other hand, sought authorities to ask the two-wheeler driver to plant saplings.”

After learning about the accident, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar spoke to Ramaiah’s family members over the phone. He instructed hospital authorities to provide the best possible treatment to Ramaiah. Leaders of all political parties visited him at the hospital. Born in 1937, the 84-year-old Ramaiah has planted over a crore of trees in 50 years.