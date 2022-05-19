STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TPCC president Revanth Reddy explains Warangal Declaration

On ownership rights of assigned lands to assignees and podu lands for Adivasis, Revanth said that the State government is anyhow taking away these lands from assignees.

Published: 19th May 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It will be raining money for agricultural landholders, tenant farmers and farm labour if the Warangal Declaration is implemented in letter and spirit -- contingent on the Congress coming to power in the State. The Congress has already described the Declaration as ‘historic’, notwithstanding the party’s critics saying that implementing it would mean pu-shing the already debt-ridden State further into the abyss. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday assured that the agreement entered between the Congress and farmers is possible, if the priorities were right.

During an interaction with media persons organised by ‘Telangana Journalistula Adhyayana Vedika’ in Hyderabad, Revanth took pains to explain the “how” behind the party’s plans to implement the Warangal Declaration. 

What can create a feel good factor among both landowners and tenant farmers is that a Congress government would give ‘Indiramma Rythu Bharosa’ annual input financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to not only tenant farmers, but also the landowners, meaning that the support would be Rs 30,000 per acre. However, the rider was that only small and marginal farmers would be eligible for the Rythu Bharosa. 

“Combining that amount with the promised minimum support price (MSP) for paddy being Rs 2,500 per quintal, assuming that the farmer gets 30 quintal yield per acre, the total support from the government will come to around Rs 30,000 to Rs 31,000 or in other words, the extra Rs 540 per quintal  on MSP plus the Rs 15,000 per acre Rythu Bharosa amount,” Revanth said, visibly excited at the implication. 

On the practicality of waiving crop loans to the tune of Rs 2 lakh at one go, he said that all the outstanding debts of the farmers combined till next el-ections, would come to around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per acre. 
Revanth’s workaround for these repayments is that within 30 days of coming to power, the State government will become the guarantor on behalf of all the farmers and would clear those debts instantly. He expressed confidence that a Congress government would be making Rs 7,000 crore repayments every year to banks for the next four years, which should be able to cover the entire debt including interest, which wouldn’t go beyond Rs 35,000 crore.

Observing that Dharani portal was introduced with the mindset of a feudal landlord to grab lakhs of acres around Hyderabad, Revanth assured that the entire exercise will be revisited and justice done to the rightful owners of lands.

Clear landing 

On ownership rights of assigned lands to assignees and podu lands for Adivasis, Revanth said that the State government is anyhow taking away these lands from assignees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Revanth Reddy
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp