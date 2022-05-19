TRS leaders protests sale of cement factory

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: TRS leaders and activists, led by Adilabad Municipal chairperson Jogu Premender, on Wednesday staged protests demanding the Centre reopen the cement factory that has been lying defunct for decades now. The TRS activists participated in a rally from the MLA’s camp office in the town and culminated in a rasta roko at Punjab Chowk on the old NH-7.

Demanding that the Union government withdraw its orders to sell the machinery belonging to the defunct factory, Premender said that the Centre has been irresponsible in its handling of the cement factory that provides employment and livelihood to many in Adilabad district.

The protesters warned that they would intensify their protest till the cement factory is revived. They recalled that the BJP leaders had promised to revive the factory in the run-up to the elections. They said that the then Minister of State (Home) Hansraj Gangaram had repeatedly mentioned in front of the media that the factory would be reopened, but all these promises have been forgotten.

Kavitha condemns the decision to sell CCI assets

Meanwhile, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha condemned the Union government’s decision to auction the assets of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad. In a statement on Wednesday, she demanded that the Centre reconsider the decision as the move will adversely affect thousands of families.

She demanded the Centre to answer if it would reinvest the funds realised through the auction of CCI in Telangana or set up new factories to generate employment. She asked whether the BJP government was going to accord national status to State-funded irrigation projects or establish Khazipet coach factory with the funds realised through the auction of CCI.