‘Desh ka neta’ KCR embarks on India tour today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been making a strong case for the “Telangana model” of development and an alternative agenda for the country, is embarking on a nationwide tour starting Friday. The CM will interact with agitating farmers in Punjab, meet Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab and also tour Karnataka and Maharashtra. According to an official release issued on Thursday night, Rao will leave for Delhi on Friday. He has been on a collision with the Narendra Modi government on several issues such as paddy procurement, states’ share in GST, national status for TS irrigation projects.

During his visit to various States, Rao will meet economists, politicians and prominent persons of various fields. The TRS supremo will console family members of farmers, who lost their lives in their fight against the Farm Bills. During his interactions with Chief Ministers and others, Rao will discuss the political and economic issues. Rao, who stated during the TRS plenary that the country did not need more “tents and fronts’, has said Telangana will play a key role in redefining the country’s goals. He will stay in Delhi on Friday and Saturday.

On May 22, Rao is slated to travel from Delhi to Chandigarh, where he would handover Rs 3 lakh to family members of 600 farmers, who lost their lives during the agitation against the Farm Bills. The State Cabinet, in the past, decided to give solatium to the families of 600 farmers.

KCR to tour Karnataka, Bengal and Bihar as well

During the distribution of cheques to farmers, Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann too will be present, according to a release from the CMO. On May 26, Rao will be in Bengaluru, where he will meet former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumara Swamy. On May 27, Rao will visit Ralegan-Siddhi in Maharashtra. From there, the Chief Minister will reach Shirdi. Later, he will return to Hyderabad from Shirdi. The release said that Rao will tour West Bengal and Bihar either on May 29 or 30. During the second leg of his tour, he will meet the family members of soldiers who died in the Galwan clashes and extend financial assistance to them.