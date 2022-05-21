3 drown in Godavari at Mothe village

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 21st May 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

KHAMMAM : In a tragic incident, a woman, her five-year-old son and an auto driver drowned in Godavari river while trying to rescue her first son at Mothe village in Burgampad mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Friday. According to police, SD Rihana, 34, and her two sons -- eight-year-old Imran and five-year-old Irfan, were headed to Bhadrachalam. 

From Chandrugonda mandal, they took an auto-rickshaw and on the way, they stopped at Mothe village to swim in the pushkarghat. After some time, Rihana and auto driver K Narasimha Rao noticed Irfan drowning. Both of them immediately jumped into the river to rescue Irfan, but they also drowned in the process. 

When Imran, who was also in the river, screamed for help, passersby rushed to the spot. Later, police too rushed to the pushkarghat and launched a rescue operation. Burgampad police registered a case and an investigation is in progress. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

