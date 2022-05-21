STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India’s youth is its biggest asset, advantage: KTR

He opined that the country will progress faster by creating an investment-friendly environment for global firms, which will further create jobs and improve international relations.

Published: 21st May 2022

IT Minister KT Rama Rao addresses the Indian diaspora and industrialists based in India and UK at a meeting organised by the UK Consul-General in London on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that India needs revolutionary policies and governance reforms to compete with the world and move forward. While addressing the Indian diaspora and India and UK based industrialists at a meeting organised by the UK Consul General office at the Nehru Centre in London, Rama Rao said that the young population is the country’s biggest asset and advantage which no other country has.

He opined that the country will progress faster by creating an investment-friendly environment for global firms, which will further create jobs and improve international relations. He also highlighted the policies and progress being made by Telangana. Stating that Telangana is “a role model for the entire country today”, he talked about that the journey of State since its formation, and how it has overcome the crisis and has now grown into a favourite destination for global investors. He added that the State government’s industry-friendly policies played a crucial role in attracting investments.

