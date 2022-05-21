STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC dismisses plea by SVIT students on first-semester exam

The court also found that the course applied by the college was not approved by the university.

Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice G Radha Rani of Telangana High Court dismissed the plea of Polkam Karthikeya and 28 others challenging the action of the Telangana State Higher Education Department and JNTU in not permitting the petitioners who are students of Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology, Secunderabad, to appear in the first-semester examination of MBA (Big Data Analytics) and MBA (Digital Marketing) on the grounds that College had started these courses without affiliation from the University.

After pursuing the counter affidavit filed by JNTU, the court found that the college had neither applied for the syllabus to the university, nor was the university aware of the syllabus which the petitioners taught during the academic year.

The court also found that the course applied by the college was not approved by the university. As the JNTU submitted that no syllabus was prescribed for the courses, the university was not in a position to prepare question papers for the examination. The court held that no fee was paid by the college to the university for the issuance of NOC and no Committee from the University had visited the college for inspection of the infrastructure and teaching staff. The students joined the college at their own risk without verifying the details, the court said while dismissing the petition.

The Advocate General representing the university opposed the writ petition and filed a preliminary counter-affidavit submitting that the courses for which the college admitted the petitioners, were not approved by the University and the University had not granted affiliation to any of the colleges, including the petitioners’ college for the said courses i.e. MBA (Big Data Analytics) and MBA (Digital Marketing).

