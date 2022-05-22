STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress government to throw Dharani into the river, vows Revanth

Revanth also alleged that the Chief Minister was doing everything in his power to see that the late Professor’s name wasn’t even uttered in Telangana.

Published: 22nd May 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing a ‘Rythu Rachabanda’ programme in Akkampet of Atmakur mandal in Hanamkonda district on Saturday, Revanth alleged that former Legislative Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary lost his job for publicly stating that he wanted to build a memorial for Prof. Jayashankar.

Revanth also alleged that the Chief Minister was doing everything in his power to see that the late Professor’s name wasn’t even uttered in Telangana. He wondered why Akkampet, despite having a population of 5,000, was not made a revenue village.

Promising to “dump the Dharani portal into the river” once Congress attains power in the State, Revanth promised the people of Warangal that he would fight alongside them if the State government tried to forcefully acquire land from them in the name of land pooling.

Promising to develop Akkampet in all aspects, the TPCC chief assured that he would invite Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to visit the village once the party storms to power in the State. He assured that the party would ensure that farmers hold their heads high with pride. 

