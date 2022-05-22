STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders condemn removal of Rajiv’s name from airport website

Congress leaders across Telangana paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi  on his death anniversary on Saturday.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy serve s himself some rice for lunch during the Rachabanda programme.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders across Telangana paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi  on his death anniversary on Saturday. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and senior leaders of Congress garlanded Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at Somajiguda and his portrait at Gandhi Bhavan. 

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that Indians heading MNCs across the world was the result of Rajiv Gandhi’s efforts. He said that providing powers to Gram Panchayats, reducing age to exercise voting right to 18 years, introducing various technologies including cell phones in India, supplying drinking water to households, and formation of the HRD Ministry were some of the great achievements of Gandhi. 

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan condemned the removal of Rajiv Gandhi’s name from GMR-run Rajiv Gandhi International Airport website. Asserting that Gandhi’s life as a pilot and politician continued to inspire generations, he said that there was a need to set up a ‘Hall of Fame’ for Gandhi with photos, short film and other memorabilia at the airport.

