DRDO chief sees good future for private sector in defence

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)has facilitated access to more than 1000 patents with no royalty, said DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy. 

G Satheesh Reddy, DRDO chief (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)has facilitated access to more than 1000 patents with no royalty, said DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy. He was speaking at the inauguration of a 70,000 sq ft Aerospace Park in Adibatla which was set up by SKM Technologies Private Limited who are the industry partners in this project. The DRDO chairman said there was a huge opportunity for the private industries in the defence sector.

“Private industry can access government test systems and facilities and for strengthening Indian defence industries. In this context, DRDO has facilitated access to more than 1,000 patents with no royalty. This will be very beneficial to companies as defence export has huge potential for our country and in coming years, will set new benchmarks and boost the resolve of Make in India and Make for the World,” he said.
He added that the Centre has initiated policies that support indigenous development of technologies and defence goods. “We have been receiving inquiries for export of our Defence products. We are looking to export Akash, ATGMs, SAMs, Torpedoes, and Radars,” he said. 

Dr Reddy highlighted how such efforts were now helping the active participation of companies like SKM Technologies Pvt. Ltd and others for fulfilling twin objectives of achieving self-reliance & promoting defence exports.

